VIDEO: Stomping grapes for charity at Langley winery

Two-day fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of B.C.

There were bees.

Big ones.

And a beekeeper, and superheroes and many other Halloween costumes at the grape stomp competition and charitable fudraiser at the Township 7 winery in Langley on Saturday.

“The “umpteenth annual” stomp, as Township 7 manager Jason Ocenas put it.

Ocenas said the weekend event at the winery located in the 21200 block of 16 Avenue was expected to raise more than $2,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of B.C.

“It’s awesome to be able to give back even a little to Ronald McDonald House,” Ocenas said.

It was messy good fun, with teams competing in timed events where they grab grapes, dump them in buckets and take turns stomping them into mush in order to fill bottles.

READ MORE: Art in the Vines at Township 7 winery supports Osteoporosis of Canada

Ocenas said there was still room for last-minute entries Sunday, and said anyone interested could email wine@township7.com if they wanted to take part.

All “stompers” must be 19 years of age and up, a minimum of six team members and maximum of eight.

The event is also open to spectators, and there is no fee to watch.

For over 30 years, Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon have been providing accommodation for seriously ill children and their families when they must travel to Vancouver for their child’s major treatment.

The charity opened a new 73-bedroom house on the grounds of B.C. Children’s Hospital three years ago which serves 2,500 families each year in spacious suites with private washrooms.

Some of the winery’s other fundraising events include their annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Father’s Day Wine & Swine, and the Easter egg hunt.


