Matthew Kennedy, 9, unloaded a tree at one of the first tree-chipping events in the Langleys on Saturday. Black Press photo

VIDEO: Tree-chipping season has begun in the Langleys

It was very, very wet for one of the first groups to offer disposal-by-donation in a good cause

Like most of the other members of the 10th Langley Scouts, Jacob Dhaliwal, 8, was staying out of the rain as much as possible, huddling close to the propane heater in a portable rain shelter that shook from the wind.

The scouts were waiting in the parking lot of the Safeway store on 208 Street and Fraser Highway for people to drop off their Christmas trees.

“Tree,” someone called out as a vehicle circled towards the shelter.

That sent Dhaliwal and the other kids scrambling in the downpour to unload the tree and stack it on a growing pile, to await arrival of the tree chipper later in the day.

It was the annual Christmas tree-chipping and bottle drive for the scout troop, one of the very first of the post-Christmas season.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said scout leader Pete Kennedy, who was tahnkful for the people who braved the weather to drop off trees and bottles

The 10th scout troop will be back at the Safeway next Saturday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elsewhere:

Pick up

Chipping Away at a Cure The Duncan family and Fields Tree Service host a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation. Schedule a pick-up on Jan. 5 or 6 and give a donation. Info: chippingawayatacure.com or caseydundan@macrealty.com.

Jan. 5

1st Fort Langley Scouts Chipping by donation from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 5 at Fort Langley Elementary, 8877 Bartlett St. Bring refundable bottles and cans. Funds support the scouts trip to the World Scout Jamboree.

Aldergrove Aces The peewee hockey team fundraiser is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Bethel Mennonite Church, 24687 56th Ave. By donation.

1st Willoughby Scouts Fundraiser at Willoughby Elementary School, 20766 80th Ave., from 9 a.m,. to 4 pm. on Jan 5. $10 minimum donation. Funds raised support camp fees, activities, and supplies. Pick up services between 216th Street and from 66th Avenue to Highway 1 for a minimum $20 donation. Contact Susie at 604-619-6504 for pick up.

1st Walnut Grove Scouts By donation at Walnut Grove Secondary School, 8919 Walnut Grove Dr., parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 and from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Pick-up is available by donation. Contact Brent at 604-720-4805 or treepickup@1stwalnutgrovescouts.ca.

Band trip chipping and bottle drive From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, stop by the H.D. Stafford Middle School, 20441 Grade Cres, for chipping and a bottle drive. Minimum $10 donation. Pick-up available for a minimum $20 donation. Book: Nancy, hdsfundraising@gmail.com.

Chipping and bottle drive From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, the D.W. Poppy Secondary dry grad fundraiser offers chipping and a bottle drive.Chipping donation in the parking lot, 23752 52nd Ave. Pick-up available for a minimum $20 donation (attach envelope to tree). Put tree in driveway by 10 a.m. with payment. Can leave cans and bottles in bags at the end of the driveway or drop off at the school. Book: Susan White, white.susan52@gmail.com or 604-308-9457.

2nd Langley Mavericks A host a bottle drive and tree chipping by donation event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Nicomekl Elementary, 20050 53rd Ave.

Jan. 5 and 6

2nd Brookswood Scouts Stop by Brookswood Secondary, 20902 37A Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 6 for chipping by donation.

Greenwaste

Municipal greenwaste is another option.

Both the City and Township will pick up trees with curbside greenwaste pickup, and the trees will be composted.

Trees should be cut into sections no longer than three feet, bundled, and set out next to the greenwaste container on regular collection day. Remove all decorations, tinsel, and flocking.

People can also take their trees to the Township transfer station. A minimum $10 tipping fee applies.

 

It was pouring out. Black Press photo

John Mair brought his tree in all wrapped up in the back of his SUV. Black Press photo

