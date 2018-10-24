5 to start your day

Callum Davie was born without a left forearm, and had a prosthetic he uses for bike riding stolen, along with the bike, on Tuesday morning. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge boy looks for missing arm, Metro Vancouverites may have to pay more for parking and more

1. Maple Ridge boy has bike and prosthetic arm stolen

The prosthetic costs approximately $4,000 to $5,000, and a replacement can only be custom made for him after several sessions of measuring and fitting at a specialty manufacturer in Richmond. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver parking fees could rise to help pay for transit

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson introduced legislation on Tuesday that would bump up the parking rights tax from 21 per cent to 24 per cent. That’s an additional 15 cents per $5 of parking. See more >

3. Pedestrian hurt in ‘serious’ crash near Surrey-Delta border

Police have not yet commented on the victim’s condition, but in a tweet, Delta Police referred to the crash as a “serious collision.” See more >

4. Preliminary inquiry set for man accused of killing Belgian tourist

Sean McKenzie charged with killing Amelie Sakkalis, 28 on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar. See more >

5. 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

It’s believed the engines went into overdrive and stopped working, “so we had some fumes” but no flames. See more >

Just Posted

New police chief thanks Abbotsford for support following officer’s death

Mike Serr speaks at annual Crime is Toast breakfast about Const. John Davidson

Langley Rams Kyle Clarot named top defensive back by BCFC

Won rookie of the year last season

Updated: Dog food factory named as source of ammonia leak in Langley Township

Fifty people evacuated from the Gloucester park, will not be able to return for up to 40 hours

Fire trucks from Langley help mount convincing anniversary ruse

An engine eventually bound for Nicaragua made a detour into Bradner for a mock fire.

Backup quarterback Tristen Yanciw leads Langley Rams to win over VI

Special teams played a huge role in the win for the Rams

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

The latest: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

South Carolina convenience store sold $1.537 billion ticket

Unless the winner chooses to come forward, the world may never know who won.

