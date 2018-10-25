5 to start your day

Officials continue to clear ammonia leak, fire guts an abandoned house in Surrey and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Dog food factory named as source of ammonia leak in Langley Township

Gloucester Way remains closed from 268th to 275th and 272nd is closed from 56th Avenue to Townshipline Road. See more >

2. WATCH: Fire guts abandoned Surrey home

“We would consider it an offensive fire,” Acting Battalion Chief Dave Wyatt told the Now-Leader early Thursday morning. See more >

3. Man chased thieves in Maple Ridge, got pepper sprayed

Chris Pelech, a 47-year-old White Rock resident, stopped in Maple Ridge on Sunday during the last motorcycle ride of the year for him and his wife. See more >

4. New police chief thanks Abbotsford for support following officer’s death

Mike Serr gave his first public speech as Abbotsford’s new police chief on Wednesday morning and thanked the community for its support following the line-of-duty shooting of Const. John Davidson a year ago. See more >

5. Granlund scores shootout winner as Canucks beat Vegas 3-2

The Canucks, who played their seventh road game in their last nine contests, are 2-0 in overtime games and now 1-0 in shootouts. See more >

THE DADS ARE PUUUUMPED!!! pic.twitter.com/zqooYO4hMh — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2018

