KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks’ keeper Michael Lauriente stopped 23 of the Pilots’ 26 shots in a 4-3 win for the Kodiaks Oct. 26 at MSA Arena.

Aldergrove Kodiaks back to winning ways

Pair of wins puts the Junior B hockey team back in the win column

The Aldergrove Kodiaks bounced back with a pair of wins last week with wins over the Abbotsford Pilots and the Surrey Knights.

The PJHL Junior B hockey squad led the way throughout all three periods Friday night at MSA Arena, ending with a 4-3 win over the Pilots. It followed an 11-1 win over the Surrey Knights at home Oct. 24.

The Kodiaks were up 2-0 at the end of the first period and scored one more on a power play early in the second for a 3-0 lead. The Pilots finally notched one of their own on a power play five minutes later but the Kodiaks answered with a 4-1 lead three minutes later. The Pilots scored again in the second to make it 4-2 for the Kodiaks, and the Pilots scored the only goal in the third period for a 4-3 result for the Kodiaks.

Scoring for the Kodiaks were Clayton Schroeder, Jordan Desrosiers, Davin Padgham and Hayden Vetterl.

Assists came from Nate Castonguay, Padgham (2), Cobe Dean, Ty Pickering, Desrosiers, Haydn Downing and Dayton Spink.

Padgham and Desrosiers were the game’s first and third stars.

The Kodiaks outshot the Pilots 40-26 that night.

The wins improve the Kodiaks’ standing to 14 points after 17 games this season (7-10-0-0).

The Kodiaks host the Richmond Sockeyes Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7:15 p.m. and Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

