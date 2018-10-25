KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks’ keeper stope all but one of Surrey Knights’ shots on his net in an 11-1 win over the visiting Junior B hockey team.

Aldergrove Kodiaks batter Knights

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team takes 11-1 win over Surrey

The Aldergrove Kodiaks delivered an 11-1 bruising of the Surrey Knights Wednesday evening at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

The Kodiaks scored in every period while the Knights put a nice high one past Kodiaks’ keeper Michael Lauriente in the second period.

The win improves the Kodiaks’ standing to 12 points for six wins in 16 games.

Next up for the Kodiaks is an away tilt at MSA Arena against the Abbotsford Pilots on Friday, Oct. 26.

The Kodiaks return home to host the Richmond Sockeyes on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7:15 p.m.

 

