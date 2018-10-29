SUBMITTED PHOTO: President Doug Hadley presented member John F. Palen with his 2019 Royal Canadian Legion membership at the Veterans Luncheon held at the Aldergeove Legion #265 on Sunday, October 28.

Aldergrove Legion honours WW2 veterans

Aldergrove Legion Veterans Luncheon held every year prior to Remembrance Day

The Aldergrove Legion branch honoured local veterans at their annual Veterans Luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Veterans of the Second World War, the Korean War and the Afghanistan War, along with veterans of the RCMP, are hosted at the dinner, which is prepared and served by the Aldergrove Legion branch.

Among the guests was lifelong Legionnaire John F. Palen, who is 95 years young.

He was a Flying Officer in the Canadian Airforce during World War II. He served as a Tail Gunner on a Lancaster in 1943 and 1944.

When he returned to Canada he joined the Legion in 1945 and has been an active member ever since. His last Legion Parade was in 2012 when attended the Langley Cenotaph.

He moved to Langley in 2012 to be closer to family members. He currently resides at Langley Lodge, where he participates in their activities.

The Aldergrove Legion Veterans luncheon is held every year prior to Remembrance Day, in the early afternoon so that it is easier for the elderly guests to attend and enjoy the camaraderie of this special social event.

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley residents ridding their homes of hazardous waste
Next story
Celebration of Life for Joy Richardson on Sunday

Just Posted

Canada Post workers go on strike in Langley, Aldergrove

Job action hits more than a dozen B.C. cities

Aldergrove Library aims for the stars

New loaner telescopes the focus of special astrophysics presentation, Nov. 28

Pair of Langley-based players prepare to host Canada-Russia Series at LEC

Bowen Byram is one of the Vancouver Giants picked to play on Team WHL in the Canada-Russia Series.

Seven-car crash on freeway

Eastbound traffic Hwy. 1 near 216 St. backed up

Video: Giants beat Brandon in Langley shootout Sunday

G-Men earn themselves a 3-2 comeback in victory over Wheat Kings on home ice, despite skeleton crew.

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

UPDATE: Canada Post workers more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes across the province, resulting in 280 injuries

Aldergrove Legion honours WW2 veterans

Aldergrove Legion Veterans Luncheon held every year prior to Remembrance Day

Aldergrove Kodiaks back to winning ways

Pair of wins puts the Junior B hockey team back in the win column

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

B.C. university researcher leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most Read