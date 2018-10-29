Aldergrove Legion honours WW2 veterans

SUBMITTED PHOTO: President Doug Hadley presented member John F. Palen with his 2019 Royal Canadian Legion membership at the Veterans Luncheon held at the Aldergeove Legion #265 on Sunday, October 28.

The Aldergrove Legion branch honoured local veterans at their annual Veterans Luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Veterans of the Second World War, the Korean War and the Afghanistan War, along with veterans of the RCMP, are hosted at the dinner, which is prepared and served by the Aldergrove Legion branch.

Among the guests was lifelong Legionnaire John F. Palen, who is 95 years young.

He was a Flying Officer in the Canadian Airforce during World War II. He served as a Tail Gunner on a Lancaster in 1943 and 1944.

When he returned to Canada he joined the Legion in 1945 and has been an active member ever since. His last Legion Parade was in 2012 when attended the Langley Cenotaph.

He moved to Langley in 2012 to be closer to family members. He currently resides at Langley Lodge, where he participates in their activities.

The Aldergrove Legion Veterans luncheon is held every year prior to Remembrance Day, in the early afternoon so that it is easier for the elderly guests to attend and enjoy the camaraderie of this special social event.