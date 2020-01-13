A woman uses her smart phone as apps are shown on an iPad in Mississauga, Ont. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Can you go 24 hours without screens? Contestants in Hope, B.C., will try

Organizers hope to ‘turn back the tide’ on overuse of screens among residents

Could you survive 24 hours without on-screen entertainment?

That means no cellphones, televisions, laptops or tablets. No gaming. No online chatting. No streaming movies.

A 24-hour screen time challenge, in the style of the popular show Amazing Race, is being planned for Hope residents. The event will take place Friday, Jan. 31 to Saturday, Feb. 1. Various events will be offered around the community beginning on the Friday afternoon.

Teams of up to six people will solve clues and complete various low cost or free tasks in and around Hope — all without the help of on-screen technology.

Anne Todd, chair of the “Amazingest Race” planning subcommittee says teams “will have to survive with their wits and a paper map.”

“In a few short years, we have grown increasingly attached to our technology,” she says. “Too much recreational screen time impacts relationships, sleep patterns, activity levels and is linked to symptoms of depression of anxiety, especially in children.”

READ MORE: Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The screen challenge is just one of several events the committee will be holding in January and February, in an effort to “turn back the tide a bit.”

Each team is going to be assigned a neutral person who will verify completion of the tasks, ensure rules are followed, and carry some of the supplies that will be needed.

To make the event a success, the committee is now looking for team sponsorship and prizes for the winners and runners up. Team sponsorship involves providing branded swag for the team, providing a team liaison as the neutral support person, and could even include offering a corporate vehicle for the team you support.

For more information about how to sponsor, and how to enter, the screen free challenge, contact Anne at 604-217-3111 or email anne.todd@fraserhealth.ca.

READ MORE: Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@hopestandard.com

@CHWKcommunity
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horse killed, rider injured when struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm
Next story
Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Just Posted

Coquitlam Express dominates Langley Rivermen 8 to 1

Coach Bobby Henderson said penalties were a problem at Sunday’s game

Langley shelter opens daytime warming centre for homeless

Freezing temperatures prompted the extra service

Langley parents express concerns over district decision to keep schools open

Many decided to withold their children from classes Monday due to icy roads and forecast of snow

UPDATE: One person in critical condition after jackknifed semi closes Highway 1 eastbound

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, westbound lanes reopened

Nearly 3,000 customers without power in Aldergrove Monday morning

The cause is still under investigation by BC Hydro

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

Skier dies after being caught in avalanche in Banff

Three skiers were on Mount Hector, north of Lake Louise, when slide occurred

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka stopped by a recent regional district meeting to explain

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Can you go 24 hours without screens? Contestants in Hope, B.C., will try

Organizers hope to ‘turn back the tide’ on overuse of screens among residents

UPDATE: More than 30 students on bus that crashed on the Golden Ears Bridge

Collision happened midspan in the northbound lanes

Most Read