The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company’s Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on June 1, 2017. A contract driver in Chilliwack has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada Post confirms COVID-19 case in Chilliwack

Worker is a contracted driver out of downtown depot and post office

A Canada Post worker in Chilliwack has tested positive for COVID-19.

Canada Post confirmed with The Progress that they were informed on June 25 of the positive test result from a driver under contract with them at their Chilliwack depot.

They said the driver’s last day of work was Friday, June 19, and they were feeling well and showing no symptoms.

Several people contacted The Progress with concerns about the case and public health safety.

“As a precautionary measure and to ensure the continued safety of all employees, a deep-cleaning and sanitization was done yesterday of the entire first floor of the depot and post office,” a media relations officer from Canada Post said.

“We have been in contact with Public Health and continue to follow their recommendations very closely. We continue to keep our employees informed, while stressing the importance of following physical distancing protocols within the facility and conducting proper hand hygiene.”

READ MORE: Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

They added that they are working with public health authorities and their unions regarding COVID-19 safety. They also added that the public’s mail is safe to touch.

“The World Health Organization and Public Health Agency of Canada have assured us it is safe to handle mail, as there is a low risk of spread from products or packaging,” they added.

Fraser Health is now offering COVID-19 swab tests to the public, without a doctor’s referral. There is a community collection centre for Chilliwack and Hope residents at the Chilliwack Public Health Unit. It’s open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 604-702-4928.

All results are available within 48 hours.

Fraser Health also has several tools on their website with information about COVID-19, including a self-assessment tool and a list of all collection centres in the region.

READ MORE: Newspapers are safe to touch, World Health Organization confirms

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Coronavirus

