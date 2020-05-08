Police Services Dog Griff takes a break in a field. On May 2, he came face-to-face with a suspect allegedly breaking into a ranger station in Chilliwack. (RCMP photo)

Chilliwack police dog breaks distancing rules to nab suspect

RCMP say Griff begs forgiveness for the social distancing ‘faux paw’ while on police duty

Police say there was no time to ask Dr. Bonnie Henry for a special exemption from social distancing, as Police Service Dog Griff caught a suspect in the middle of a break and enter at a Ranger Station at the Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park recently.

On May 2, PSD Griff was conducting foot patrols with his Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) human police partner when the pair heard a loud bang coming from the Ranger Station which had been the target of a recent break-in.

READ MORE: Agassiz, Hope men arrested after car chase, police dog pursuit across Fraser Valley

“The IPDS was in the area to do pro-active patrols because there had been a break-in at the station,” explains Corp. Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “An investigation into the source of the noise led PSD Griff in a close face-to-face with a man allegedly attempting to break into the station.”

The 46-year-old man was quickly arrested by police, and was later released from custody.

All circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report from the RCMP to the BC Prosecutors Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

“Proactive police work and PSD Griff highlight the continued dedicated efforts of all frontline police officers and staff of the Chilliwack RCMP,” says Rail. “From one hero to another, PSD Griff begs Dr. Bonnie Henry’s forgiveness for the social distancing ‘faux paw,’ just this one time.”

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: RCMP seize firearm and ammunition in Chilliwack arrest

