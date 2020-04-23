Chilliwack RCMP searching for armed man in Cultus Lake area

RCMP put out urgent release, advising the public not to approach the man

Chilliwack RCMP have issued an urgent appeal to the public about a missing person, Thursday at 12:45 p.m.

They are currently responding to an unfolding police incident at the south end of Columbia Valley. RCMP are asking the public in that area to exercise caution and to call 9-1-1 immediately if they observe a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia license plate “PA558R.”

The individual associated to this vehicle is known to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time. Police have told The Progress they are concerned for his well being.

They stress the public should not approach the vehicle and call 911 immediately.

Updates to come.

Crime

