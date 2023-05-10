(Black Press File Photo)

(Black Press File Photo)

Driver going twice the speed limit busted in front of Agassiz RCMP detachment

Driver clocked at 100 km/h, vehicle impounded for a week

If there’s one place you really don’t want to drive double the speed limit, it’s directly in front of an RCMP detachment.

Agassiz RCMP officers impounded a vehicle going 100 km/h in a 50-km/h zone past the Agassiz RCMP Community Policing Office along the Lougheed Highway on Tuesday, May 9.

The driver was clocked at double the speed limit at about 10:30 p.m. According to Sgt. Mike Sargent, the Agassiz RCMP’s spokesperson, the driver was issued a ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Police would like to remind the public to be mindful of posted speed limits and consider the safety of those residing in our local communities and travelling along our roadways,” Sargent stated.

The local RCMP frequently has at least one unoccupied vehicle parked facing the road in their driveway. However, if Tuesday’s incident is an indication, officers are clearly checking speed along that stretch of highway.

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizCrimeHarrison Hot SpringsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in B.C.
Next story
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall

Just Posted

Jeanette Wright’s home at 240 Street and Robertson Crescent had 10 smiley faces greeting drivers with a positive message during the pandemic. A new study claims the Langley area is the third happiest in B.C. (Black Press Media file)
Is Langley the third happiest city in B.C.? A new study says yes.

Langley RCMP arrested a suspect for allegedly ‘punching’ vehicles with a machete on Jan. 22 in Langley City. (Langley Advance Times file)
Splitting Langley RCMP between City, Township will take ‘many years’ says Pachal

Langley RCMP officers on scene at an emergency event last year. (Langley Advance Times files)
Township votes to split with shared RCMP detachment with City

Richard Renning of Abbotsford has been charged after allegedly committing an indecent act in a local park on May 3. (Facebook photo)
Aldergrove ‘intern pastor’ charged after police catch him in alleged ‘indecent act’ in Abbotsford park

Pop-up banner image