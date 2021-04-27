Everyone invited to watch 2021 HAVAN Awards gala at home this Friday

Awards for housing excellence available to attend digitally alongside entertainment and contents

The HAVAN Awards Gala: At Home Edition is taking place on Friday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m., and this year, friends, families, colleagues, neighbours, and online connections have a front-row seat.

More than 80 developers, construction firms, and designers are up for recognition in the 12th annual industry awards.

Homebuilders Association Vancouver will be broadcasting from West Vancouver at a home built by HAVAN member, Good Castle Real Estate Development, and streaming it live so people can watch from the comforts of their own home.

Guests can share their home celebration photos online and tag us @HAVANofficial and use the hashtag #HAVANawards.

There are also contests guests can enter with chances to win prizes including awards for “Best Dressed,” “Best Mixologist, and a “Predict the Winners Game, which closes at 5 p.m. on April 30.

Take the quiz to see if your predictions for this year’s winning projects are right. The most correct answers in four sections – Renovations, New-Home Construction, Design, and Special Achievement will win a $100 gift card.

Local distillery Mainland Whisky will be creating whisky-inspired cocktails during the show, Yosh Kasahara will hold a live demo of a dish people can make along at home, plus there will be music by Ten Souljers and a playlist exclusively curated by Audio Insider Technology Design for Apple Music and Spotify.

In the meantime, people can check out the finalists at havan.ca.

The ceremony will stream live at havan.ca/awards/gala.

