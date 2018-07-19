B.C. hazelnut grower Helmut Hooge was one of the farmers participating in trials of three distinct varieties of hazelnut trees that are resistant to the Eastern Filbert Blight. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press File)

Funding available to replace infected B.C. hazelnut trees

B.C. Hazelnut Growers to recieve $300,000 over three years to battle eastern filbert blight

B.C. hazelnut growers struggling to recover from the Eastern Filbert Blight got a boost from the provincial government this week.

The Ministry of Agriculture is providing the BC Hazelnut Growers Association (BCHGA) with $300,000 over the next three years. The funding will allow growers to replace hundreds of acres of dead and diseased orchards with EFB-resistant varieties, and will further expand hazelnut acreage in B.C. with new planting.

EFB is a serious disease, commonly found in hazelnut orchards, that has affected crops throughout the province.

Read More: Chilliwack farmer has high hopes for hazelnuts

“Hazelnut growers in B.C. have faced major setbacks over the past decade, but this funding will help regrow and revitalize a sector that has enormous possibilities,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture.

“This announcement is a very welcome and exciting step in the re-establishment and expansion of a promising industry in British Columbia,” said Chilliwack’s Walter Esau, who is on the board of directors for the BCHGA.

“The BC Hazelnut Growers Association has worked hard over the past decade to keep a once thriving industry alive, and with the help of the B.C. government, this is being made possible. We are excited about the future of hazelnuts in B.C., and welcome any inquiries about our industry.”

Read More: Future looking bright for hazelnut farmers in Chilliwack

More information about the Hazelnut Renewal Program can be found on the agricultural ministry’s website.

 

Previous story
Owner of B.C. fruit stand recounts ‘flames popping up everywhere’ from wildfire
Next story
Wildfires erupt in B.C. Okanagan forcing evacuation orders and a highway closure

Just Posted

Elvis sighted in Aldergrove

Live concerts set for Langley Cruise-In on Sept. 8

Ex-Nanaimo man convicted of 1999 sex assault at Abbotsford music festival

James Allen Redden, 50, found guilty of three charges

Langley rower takes silver at Lucerne, Switzerland

Andrea Proske quit a good job to take up the sport at a relatively late age. It worked out.

VIDEO: 14-year-old pilot attempts to break Guinness World Record at Langley airport

Mohd Shaikhsorab wants to become youngest pilot with fewest hours logged to fly solo

Langley’s Brunsch bunch

It’s all relative for lacrosse-playing brothers who are teammates

Stolen sunshade puts damper on Lower Mainland woman’s pet-relief effort

Broken umbrella taken from White Rock lawn ‘within 10 minutes’

Family keeps Bentley’s memory alive

Aldergrove Legion hosts fundraiser for Women’s Hospital on August 4

B.C. hockey coach, nurse was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

In Surrey, Paul Bennett’s wife makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer

Lower Mainland blueberry farms expect solid season

Blueberry Council of B.C. says season will be better than last year

Man exposes himself with flashlight several times in Vancouver neighbourhood

Police say there have been at least four incidents over two months

B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again

Ride hailing companies have to wait until fall of 2019 to apply for licences

BC Games ready to begin on Vancouver Island

More than 2,000 athletes will compete in 18 sports from Friday to Sunday

Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says B.C. diver

Erik Brown reflects on team effort that brought 12 boys and their coach to safety

Funding available to replace infected B.C. hazelnut trees

B.C. Hazelnut Growers to recieve $300,000 over three years to battle eastern filbert blight

Most Read