Fundraiser for Coquitlam family of crash victims reaches $117K

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash on Highway 1 in Coquitlam. A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $118,000 for the Savics to aid their long road to recovery. (Screenshot/YouTube)

A GoFundMe campaign supporting a family of five seriously injured in a car crash has surpassed its $100,000 goal.

The Savic family – including three children – was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Coquitlam on Dec. 27, in which a gray Dodge Charger allegedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop on eastbound Highway 1. According to a release from in the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), the Charger crashed into the Savic’s vehicle on Brunette Avenue, flipping it onto its roof.

Two of the three children, both under the age of 13, are in critical condition in medically-induced comas. Dragana Mrakic organized the fundraiser; Mrakic is the president of the Mlada Srbadija folklore dance group where the Savic children danced.

Mrakic said the children have sustained serious head injuries, resulting in brain damage affecting speech and motor skills; the parents are unable to work due to injuries sustained from the crash.

“They have a long road to recovery ahead of them,” Mrakic wrote. “In times of tragedy, we come together as a community to lift up the ones we love, the ones who are hurting and who need our support now, more than ever!”

Approximately 1,200 donors raised $117,885 for the Savic family.

The IIO said the driver of the Charger was also transported to hospital following the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is advised to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or online at iiobc.ca.

