Insurance office closes for Aldergrove Community Centre expansion

Credit Union Agencies Alliance Limited (CUAAL), a strategic alliance between The Co-operators, First West Credit Union and Aldergrove Credit Union, recently announced it has purchased the Envision Insurance book of business in Aldergrove.

Earlier this month, the Envision Insurance office, located at 27030A Fraser Hwy., Aldergrove, closed its doors to enable further development of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

“As a fellow cooperative and credit union, we’re pleased to welcome Envision Insurance clients to Aldergrove Insurance,” said Gus K. Hartl, CEO of Aldergrove Credit Union.

“Clients can expect to receive the same great service they’ve grown accustomed to at either of our offices located at 2941 272nd Street, Aldergrove, and 3661 248th Street, Aldergrove.”

Envision Insurance Services is a division of First West Insurance Services Ltd, which is owned by First West Credit Union. First West Insurance / Envision Insurance will continue to serve insurance clients at its remaining locations.

Current clients’ insurance coverage will remain in effect with no changes to their premiums or coverage for the current term of their policies; as current policies expire, clients will be offered comparable policies from The Co-operators.

“That’s the beauty of the cooperative nature of our business – we’re all in this together, and at the end of the day, we’re here to help ensure clients get the coverage they need from a trusted community partner,” says Hartl.

CUAAL is a company that is owned jointly by The Co-operators (50%) and participating credit union partners (share 50%). This unique model brings together strong co-operative organizations to leverage efficiencies and better serve the interests of credit union members.

Aldergrove Credit Union is a financial service cooperative, offering personal and commercial banking, insurance and financial planning solutions to our members and clients in the communities of Langley, Aldergrove, Abbotsford and Mission. The credit union has approximately 115 staff serving 17,500 members and operates six branches, three insurance offices, and three financial planning offices. For more information, visit www.aldergrovecu.ca.

