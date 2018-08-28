Langley mother charged with child’s murder appears in court

Kerryann Lewis will be back in court in early October.

Aaliyah Rosa was just seven years old when she was killed. (Dignity Memorial)

A Langley woman charged with murdering her daughter on July 22 appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Kerryann Lewis was charged with second degree murder on Aug. 17 in the death of seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa.

Lewis was making a preliminary appearance. Her next apperance will be to fix a date, and no trial has yet been scheduled.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) have released few details about the case, other than to say that Lewis was in medical care before her first court appearance on Aug. 20. The court date was changed to Aug. 28 (today) after her lawyer was unavailable for her first appearance.

Rosa was laid to rest in a funeral service on Aug. 7.

Lewis is now scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5.

