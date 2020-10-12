Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Hey wallet thief, did you think about harm caused, disabled B.C. woman asks

  Oct. 12, 2020

Dear Editor,

My wallet/phone went missing around 8 p.m. on Oct . 7, stolen directly from my jacket pocket as I was listening to music, then all I had were dangling earbuds, no music, phone or wallet.

I put an alert on my bank cards immediately.

Within 20 minutes, the individual was using the “tap” function on my card of purchases of over $200 in less than 12 hours.

When you bought gas, did you happen to look at my red Compass card? Of course not, because you can’t think past the thirst of your own greed to understand that bus card is for a disabled person. Taking my bus card means I can’t travel anywhere now, but you don’t care as long as you’re well-fed.

When you took my phone, I bet it never crossed your money-hungry mind that my phone contains vital medical information which is my lifeline during an emergency which tells paramedics and doctors of things I’m allergic to?

You spent money that I get from the ministry every month, which barely leaves me with enough to pay my rent, bills. When you filled your vehicle up, did it occur to you what that money means to me?

When you ate at a restaurant, were you concerned that might be my grocery money? God help you, if you were on a date… you wouldn’t actually tell her how you paid for the dinner, or leaving the waitress a tip with my money, or the coffee shop we tracked you down to. Fool, not thinking of the big picture with your tiny mind?

But I shut you down; you and your unconcerned soulless spending spree… I will be reimbursed; while you can’t even look in the mirror, for the vulture you are.

This message is meant for those who have been the victims of crimes from scum like you… for those who didn’t think ahead of gutless wonders like you; the way I did…

By the way, if you feel at any point like this hasn’t been enough of a message for you and you actually experience guilt (not in your pay grade, but whatever…) maybe, just maybe you can give me all my ID back along with my wallet… I might even be grateful enough to buy you a coffee.

Debra Buis, Maple Ridge

Most Read