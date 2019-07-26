One man dead after two-car crash in Abbotsford

Ambulance, air ambulance and police responded to the scene earlier today as a two-car crash on Marion Road resulted in serious injuries. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

One man is dead after a two-car collision in the Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford on Friday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a black SUV and a white pick-up truck collided at Marion Road and Wells Line road.

The driver of the pick-up, a 22-year-old man, has died as a result of that collison. The pick-up truck had two other occupants- the front passenger, a female in her 20’s, has been transported to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries; the back-seat passenger, a male in his 20’s, was transported to hospital with minor injuries

The lone occupant of the SUV, a male in his 70’s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Abbotsford Police Patrol Officer, Major Crime Detectives and Collision Reconstruction Officers continue to investigate this crash.

Anyone with more information about this incident is advised to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973.