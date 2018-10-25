SUBMITTED PHOTO Aldergrove Legion President Doug Hadley pinned the first Poppy of this year’s campaign on Township Mayor Jack Froese Thursday afternoon.

Poppy campaign begins in Langley Township

Aldergrove Legion aims to best last year’s fundraising total for veterans’ services

Aldergrove Legion President Doug Hadley pinned the first Poppy of this year’s campaign on Township Mayor Jack Froese Thursday afternoon.

Hadley and fellow volunteers from the Aldergrove Legion will be out in full force for this year’s Poppy tagging, hoping to exceed last year’s total of $33,000 raised by the Aldergrove Legion.

Poppy funds cannot be used for Legion branch operations and are strictly “held in trust for services provided to veterans and their families. Last year we raised $33,000 for the Poppy campaign and that’s very good for our community,” said branch manager Madeline Winsor Roach.

The volunteer team is headed by Hadley and the branch’s executive officers, including vice presidents Bob Miner and Karen Hobbis, treasurer David Hughes and secretary Jackie Langlois.

But there is always room for additional volunteers who can commit to a couple of hours tagging Poppies in the community.

“We have a core of 30 volunteers who help with the Poppy tagging, and there’s always room for more,” says Roach.

To become involved in Poppy tagging please call the branch office at 604-856-8814.

Previous story
Suspicious fire in Brookswood ‘targeted incident’: RCMP

Just Posted

Langley Memorial Hospital: Million dollar matching donor revealed

Eric Woodward still wants to ensure the full $2 million is donated to an ER expansion and MRI suite.

Veteran traffic cops share tips and experience in Langley

Two senior officers will meet and chat.

Update: Sections of 275 Street in Gloucester area reopened

Several roads, businesses in Gloucester industrial park still closed after Wednesday ammonia leak.

Suspicious fire in Brookswood ‘targeted incident’: RCMP

A vehicle and home were damaged Sunday morning.

Aldergrove Legion to take back local control

Trustees put branch back in financial order, vote set for new executive Nov. 26

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Former Shuswap First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

The vinyl countdown: How 40,000 records ended up at a Lower Mainland store

Surrey’s Innovative Audio has become a go-to place for record collectors

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Poppy campaign begins in Langley Township

Aldergrove Legion aims to best last year’s fundraising total for veterans’ services

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Most Read