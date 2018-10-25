Poppy campaign begins in Langley Township

Aldergrove Legion aims to best last year’s fundraising total for veterans’ services

SUBMITTED PHOTO Aldergrove Legion President Doug Hadley pinned the first Poppy of this year’s campaign on Township Mayor Jack Froese Thursday afternoon.

Hadley and fellow volunteers from the Aldergrove Legion will be out in full force for this year’s Poppy tagging, hoping to exceed last year’s total of $33,000 raised by the Aldergrove Legion.

Poppy funds cannot be used for Legion branch operations and are strictly “held in trust for services provided to veterans and their families. Last year we raised $33,000 for the Poppy campaign and that’s very good for our community,” said branch manager Madeline Winsor Roach.

The volunteer team is headed by Hadley and the branch’s executive officers, including vice presidents Bob Miner and Karen Hobbis, treasurer David Hughes and secretary Jackie Langlois.

But there is always room for additional volunteers who can commit to a couple of hours tagging Poppies in the community.

“We have a core of 30 volunteers who help with the Poppy tagging, and there’s always room for more,” says Roach.

To become involved in Poppy tagging please call the branch office at 604-856-8814.