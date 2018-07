The Jim Ciccone Civic Centre was evacuated at 4:30 p.m. today, July 4, after a reported ammonia leak.

The Prince Rupert fire department evacuated everyone from the centre after the alarm sounded. The centre will remain closed until further notice from the city.

In a notification on the city’s app, it states most people had already left the civic centre for the day after summer camps ended.

More to come.