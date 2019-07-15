Search continues for missing elderly woman in Chilliwack

Lisa Bisschop (centre) meets with volunteer organizers in the parking lot of McDonald’s in downtown Chilliwack Sunday morning, to coordinate a search for Grace Baranyk who had been missing for 24 hours at the time. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

A full-scale search for an elderly woman in Chilliwack continued in earnest on Monday morning.

Grace Baranyk, 86, was last seen at her home at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Lenora Crescent, happily occupied by a neighbour’s cat and sitting on her porch. Baranyk has dementia, and word spread fast among the community that she needed to be found as soon as possible.

RCMP began searching for her almost immediately, along with Chilliwack Search and Rescue for a formal, organized search that ran through the weekend. But the community also has come together to in an informal search that has been headed up by several volunteers.

They are organizing a foot search with large maps, headquartered at the downtown Chilliwack McDonald’s. There, they hand out flyers to volunteers who are leaving them all over town. They mark off where people have already looked, and give advice to those heading out in search of Baranyk.

Those wanting to help with the search can join the Facebook page called missing: (ethal) grace baranyk, or drop into the McDonald’s on Railway Avenue.

Meanwhile, her son was making plans over the weekend to travel from England on Monday, where he works as professor at the University of London.

By Monday morning there was still no word that Baranyk had been found.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey vest, navy pants, black shoes and pink-rimmed eyeglasses. She is very small in stature, at 120 lbs and 5’4”. She has short grey hair and is in good shape and can walk very far.

As RCMP officers supported by Chilliwack Search and Rescue continue to search for Baranyk they ask the public to remain watchful for her.

“Ms. Baranyk answers to the name Grace and may appear to be disorientated or confused,” says Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “Police and caregivers are concerned for Grace’s well-being and believe she may be in need of medical attention.”

Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP immediately at 604-792-4611 and quote police file number: 19-29414.

