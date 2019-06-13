UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

A young child who was involved in a drowning incident in a pool in the Chilliwack River Valley on Thursday afternoon is in hospital in cricitcal condition.

The child was reported to be unconcious and not breathing while emergency response units were setting up a landing zone for the air ambulance near Osborne Road.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that the call came in at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday for the child. Two paramedic ground units were sent, as well as an air ambulance. The first paramedics were on scene in 12 minutes, BCHES says.

The young patient was airlifted to hospital at 6 p.m. in critical condition.

BCHES does not provide updates once a patient has arrived at hospital.

Residents along the emergency route have said on social media pages that the RCMP, ambulance and fire departments all were rushing to the scene shortly before 5 p.m.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Protection for Abbotsford burial site urged by First Nations, developer

Just Posted

VIDEO: Beer lovers tip a few for Langley Rotary Clubs

17th Annual Tip ‘n Taste at Cascades Casino serves up craft suds for local charities

Former Langley school moved to new site for condo project

The old Murrayville Elementary’s core was shifted on its site

VIDEO: Langley couple’s home goes from worst to first

Penny and Leif Sogaard get home makeover on HGTV reality show

One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Crash occurs Friday morning on Clearbrook Road south of King Road

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into light pole in Abbotsford

Collision occurs Thursday night on Clearbrook Road, north of Marshall

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

VIDEO: Protection for Abbotsford burial site urged by First Nations, developer

Dozens of First Nations leaders gather on grassy plateau to call on action by provincial government

Edmonton police seek owners of items possibly stolen in Lower Mainland

Three people are facing a total of 130 charges after being arrested in Edmonton on Jan. 25

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Mount Baker climb to honour Abbotsford police officer killed in line of duty

Abbotsford police chief and Const. John Davidson’s three grown children among participants

Three Albertans land ‘monster’ sturgeon in Fraser River

For angler who landed the exceptionally large sturgeon it was an ‘incredible dream come true’

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Vancouver man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her home released on bail

Choe Wing Ma is facing sexual assault and robbery charges

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Most Read