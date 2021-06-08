VIDEO: Crash involving logging truck causes congestion on Highway 1 through Langley

A crash near Glover Road has eastbound traffic blocked on Highway 1. (DriveBC webcam) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A collision involving two big trucks tied up traffic eastbound on Highway 1 near Glover Road through Langley Tuesday morning around 8:15 a.m.

It appeared a logging truck hit the overpass, and a large log landed on the freeway, causing a dump truck to go off the road.

Langley RCMP, B.C. Highway Patrol, along with fire and ambulance crews attended.

BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Mike Halskov said the driver of the flipped truck suffered “minor” injuries.

A tow truck removed the flipped over dump truck around 9:30 a.m. and traffic began returning to normal.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to call B.C. Highway Patrol 604-702-4039.

