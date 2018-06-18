Violent offender re-captured after tip

A report of suspicious activity led to the capture of an offender on the lam.

Langley RCMP arrested a violent offender who had violated his curfew thanks to a tip from a member of the public.

Early Monday morning, a Langley officer followed up on a report that someone was trying door handles in the 20400 block of Douglas Crescent.

The officer found a man sitting in an apartment building stairwell. The man gave a name to the officer, then took off running, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The officer caught the suspect and realized he had been given a false name. The suspect was actually wanted Canada-wide for being unlawfully at large, having missed his curfew and tampered with a monitoring bracelet he was ordered to wear.

The offender, a 34-year-old man, is now back in custody.

Largy said the incident is a good example of why it is so important for members of the public to support suspicious activity.

Previous story
Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple
Next story
Capitals coach resigns after Stanley Cup win

Just Posted

Classical musician from Langley explains life in 35 pieces

Well-respected musician and Langley Community Music School teacher launches a book this Friday.

Langley-based Stealth sold, moving to Vancouver

National Lacrosse League announces sale to Canucks Sports and Entertainment

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

VIDEO: Simple memorial pays homage to founder of Langley rodeo

Will Senger was remembered as one of the creators of Little Britches Rodeo, 53 years ago.

Craft beer obsession profitable for Langley charities

The 17th annual Rotary Club Tip ‘n’ Taste attracted almost 500 and fundraised about $16,000.

VIDEO: 89-year-old runner celebrates Father’s Day on the track

Spectators were on their feet Sunday morning cheering Langley’s Ike Thiessen across the finish line.

TransLink proposes distance-based fares for SkyTrain, future light rail

Flat fares would remain for buses

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Capitals coach resigns after Stanley Cup win

Barry Trotz announced his resignation on Monday

Violent offender re-captured after tip

A report of suspicious activity led to the capture of an offender on the lam.

B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too

5 to start your day

B.C. is feeling the heat, NHL prospect expected to make a full recovery and more

Most Read