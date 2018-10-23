In this Jan. 15, 2016, file photo, WWE wrestler Roman Reigns, right, fights against Big Show, left, during WWE Live India Tour, in New Delhi. WWE returned to Indian after a gap of 13 years to entertain their fans. Reigns says he will step away from the ring because he has leukemia. The 33-year-old Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, made the announcement Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, to open the episode of “Raw.” (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia

Grappler formerly played in CFL

WWE wrestler Roman Reigns says he will step away from the ring because he has leukemia.

The 33-year-old Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, made the announcement Monday night to open the episode of “Raw.”

He was originally diagnosed in 2008 at age 22, though he quickly went into remission. He’s been fighting the disease since.

Anoa’i, who played football at Georgia Tech, has appeared in the last four main events at WrestleMania. The WWE’s universal champion said during the announcement that he plans on returning to the ring when he gets healthy.

“Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease,” WWE said in a statement.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Harry and Meghan travel in different style on Australia tour
Next story
Weavers and Spinners demo craft at Artisan show and sale

Just Posted

New police chief thanks Abbotsford for support following officer’s death

Mike Serr speaks at annual Crime is Toast breakfast about Const. John Davidson

Langley Rams Kyle Clarot named top defensive back by BCFC

Won rookie of the year last season

Updated: Dog food factory named as source of ammonia leak in Langley Township

Fifty people evacuated from the Gloucester park, will not be able to return for up to 40 hours

Fire trucks from Langley help mount convincing anniversary ruse

An engine eventually bound for Nicaragua made a detour into Bradner for a mock fire.

Backup quarterback Tristen Yanciw leads Langley Rams to win over VI

Special teams played a huge role in the win for the Rams

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

The latest: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

South Carolina convenience store sold $1.537 billion ticket

Unless the winner chooses to come forward, the world may never know who won.

Most Read