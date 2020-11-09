People gather to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

LETTER: Aldergrove resident pens poem on Remembrance Day

Jim Smart spells out the meaning of the word Veteran in new poem We Remember

Dear Editor,

We Remember:

In this day we remember those men and women who gave their lives for us.

Giving us the freedom that we have today.

Our Veterans we honor with thanksgiving and “Love”

We remember the hard times that our Veterans went through, giving us what we have today.

V – Victory

E – Elected

T – Times

E – Edifying

R – Rights

A – Armistice

N – Necessitating

S – Survivors

Those who gave their lives were ever so bold. They victoriously went beyond the call of duty.

Known as: “Conquerors.”

We remember those men and women who gave their lives, giving us the rights that we have today.

We remember the love of those who have fallen, thoughtful and giving.

Lest We Forget

The Legion is here today, a gathering place for Veterans to come and reminisce of their experiences of the giving ways of their comrades.

Thanks to our Veteran’s heart – breaking stories;

We Remember.

Jim Smart, Aldergrove

