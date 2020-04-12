LETTER: Avalon’s Battle

Anita Tito Wormald, executive director of Avalon Gardens seniors home, submitted a poem gifted to the staff by one of their residents who wished to thank them for the safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AVALON’S BATTLE

For a few thousand years, so recently elapsed recorded history has never been cast; our worldwide countries when at their wars, would never use weapons to settle their scores.

No one ever imagined a pandemic fight, where worldwide countries must try to unite, in a common battle so historically unique, when the start to win could only take weeks.

We don’t need armed forces to carry your fight, to live in fear throughout the night. There’s no food rationing in this great wear, for meds are provided with a knock on the door.

The rules are simple to win this one, though not so easy to give up our fun. If we keep clean and apart from another in a given time the enemy will smother.

No battle was won without brave acts, we see many now and here are some facts: Those care giving ones looking after our pleas, then later go home to their own families.

To the management and staff, we offer our thanks, for the coordinating effort within their ranks. Regardless of the outcome we just carry on and hope and pray for the full recovery for all of Avalon!

Don Trost

93 year old resident of Avalon Gardens

