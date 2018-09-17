LETTER: BC cities blowing tax cash

Spending at “unsustainable” rates and Langley Township is the worst offender

Editor:

According to recent news stories BC cities are blowing through cash at “unsustainable” rates and Langley Township is the worst offender.

In the Vancouver Sun, a Sept. 15 editorial suggests “…perhaps voters in Langley Township should be asking some tough questions about why real adjusted spending there increased by more than 50% between 2006 and 2016, the highest increase among BC’s 20 largest communities.”

Our property taxes have increased far more than they should have due to this irresponsible behaviour.

Please keep this in mind when voting this October.

Win Bromley, Langley Township

Just Posted

Volunteer Fair in Aldergrove this Saturday

Langley Volunteer Bureau will highlight organizations and event planners, programs and volunteers

Bark mulch blaze takes days to quench

Firefighters wrapped up a four-day effort at a wood waste site.

Langley lacrosse player earns medal, accolades for national efforts

Two 17-year-old Langley players helped BC win silver at Canadian U18 Field Lacrosse Championships.

Community members ready for Remembrance Day at Murrayville Cemetery

Murrayville’s cemetery is home to one of the community’s cenotaphs.

Trinity Western Universaity Spartans wrap up Alberta trip with a win

‘Wasn’t our best performance of the year but it got the job done’ coach of Langley team says

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

UBCM delegates voted to ask the province to continue building bases

5 to start your day

Tenants push back against rent hike, woman gets stuck in a Abbotsford garbage truck and more

Most Read