LETTER: BC cities blowing tax cash

Spending at “unsustainable” rates and Langley Township is the worst offender

Editor:

According to recent news stories BC cities are blowing through cash at “unsustainable” rates and Langley Township is the worst offender.

In the Vancouver Sun, a Sept. 15 editorial suggests “…perhaps voters in Langley Township should be asking some tough questions about why real adjusted spending there increased by more than 50% between 2006 and 2016, the highest increase among BC’s 20 largest communities.”

Our property taxes have increased far more than they should have due to this irresponsible behaviour.

Please keep this in mind when voting this October.

Win Bromley, Langley Township