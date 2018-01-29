LETTER: Critical of “road improvements”

“If you haven’t driven this stretch lately, be very, very careful…”

Editor:

I’ve lived in Langley for almost 50 years and during those years, driven along 56th Avenue almost daily.

When I operated the Mr. Mikes restaurant at Logan and 56th, the latter was still called Roberts Rd. in the early ‘70s.

The city has finished the “reconstruction” of this street from Glover to the Bypass. If you haven’t driven this stretch lately, be very, very careful.

Two lanes suddenly merge into a flower garden with a fire hydrant centerpiece, then back to two lanes then… oops, another flower garden?

Does anyone in charge actually think this design will work?

Absolutely an accident just waiting for a place to happen! …and it will.

Win Bromley, Langley

