LETTER: Help a senior when you can; you’ll be one soon enough

What are you doing for the senior homeless issues? Ask hard questions and vote

Editor:

Last month an interesting thing came to light for me, and I am upset with our local government and policies.

Someone I know who just turned 65, is clean of drugs, Canadian, fully functioning, hard working and overall in good health, lost her job and home. Her last job was a care giver for an elderly lady who has since moved into care. This woman, we will call her Nan, did all the shopping, cleaning, first aid and was a friend to this elderly lady for a long time. After the woman went into care the elderly lady’s family didn’t need Nan anymore and of course let her go.

Because she had nowhere to move, she phoned the few friends she has to help her out.

“Do you know someone who needs help?”

“Do you have a room available?”

“Are you in need of a house cleaner or babysitter? I need a place in the next couple of days to go and my pension doesn’t come till the end of the month.”

A pension cheque of $800 — not much for a month.

So for a full day, I got on the phone: 211 homeless emergency line, seniors resource centres, drug rehabs in Langley, Surrey, Maple Ridge, New Westminster — almost 30 phone calls.

Do you know there isn’t a safe place for a senior whose down on their luck to have a bed to sleep in (forget a full belly)?

All I got was… “First come, first serve. Must be here by 10:15 p.m., hopefully to get a bed. Otherwise try this number.”

And so I was passed along again.

At the end of the almost 30 phone calls, and the realization that if she was drug addicted, a criminal or an immigrant she would most definitely have a better chance of finding a place to stay, and me at my wits end, I was told by a nice lady from Surrey Senior Resources to phone Ishtar House in Langley and plead my case to the office. Even though she hadn’t been “abused”, they might be able to offer a bed for one night.

So, I did. Now the last thing I wanted to do was take away a spot from a battered woman or child, but there wasn’t any other safe option for the senior lady.

The woman in the office was so wonderful and understanding.

She said she would hold a bed for Nan until 8 p.m. if I could get her there.

I don’t think I’ve ever been more grateful in my life.

I drove to downtown Langley, found Nan and after a couple of hours managed to get another set of accommodations, temporarily. I then called Ishtar house and told them that they could please give the bed to someone else in need, as we had found something else. They thanked me for helping her and also for phoning them back. What an amazing, loving place.

But here’s my problem.

A senior who has paid taxes their entire life, who has never been on drugs, who can still work, who has looked after others, who might have fallen into hard times, cannot find a safe place to go when it is needed. There is no low income housing left for seniors. There is no extra benefits or safe facility in this town for a clean, older, senior.

And if you think it’s ok that your parents, aunts/uncles, sisters or brothers are going to take their suitcase, line up in the dark with drug addicts in hopes for a bed between 10 and 11 p.m. at night, then we have a serious issue with our communities and government.

That little hotel by Home Depot? Wouldn’t that’s have been an awesome place for low income, clean seniors? Shopping, dentists and doctors right outside the door. Langley dropped the ball on that whole Gateway of Hope thing. I phoned there to help Nan. They told me, if she lined up by 11 p.m. it was first come first serve. They knew when they built that bandage that it was way too small and a temporary fit. Doesn’t allow for kids or seniors.

So this election let’s ask some real questions. After all in 20 years I might be in the same boat after giving the government over half of my life’s wages.

What are you doing for the senior homeless issues? Forget about building more homes for families when it’s not even safe for your own mom to live here. Maybe some condos that real people can afford.

I beg you all to vote.

I beg you all to ask the hard questions.

And please help a senior when you can. You’ll be one soon enough.

Annette Waterman, Langley