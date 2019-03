The latest political scandal points to problems with governments, corporations and corruption.

Dear Editor,

The continuing corruption between government and corporations, and the cover ups that go along with it are unacceptable. The government should serve the people not private interests.

How long can we allow leaders to justify their behaviour?

Where is the higher ground Canada used to be built on?

We are better than this and except better from our representatives.

It’s no wonder electoral reform is constantly rebutted. We want change.

Jeff Feldman, Langley Township