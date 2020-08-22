The 216th Street Interchange is almost complete and will open around the end of summer, according to the Ministry of Transportation. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Low speed needed to protect kids near 216th interchange

Resident says 30 km/h zones are necessary near local schools

Dear Editor,

I am writing about the new interchange on 216th [Street] north opening Aug. 31.

After repeated requests for speed abatement the speed is still set at 50 km/h!

Why are some children in Langley provided with more protection than others?

Surely elementary schools that will very soon have heavy traffic 25 ft. from them need a 30 km/h zone.

READ MORE: 216th interchange will open by end of summer

We all know speed kills and that young children are small and often act without thinking. When my son was 10 he was hit by a car while riding his bike. Thankfully he only suffered a mild concussion and a broken leg.

My research tells me that a 30 km/h sign will usually produce drivers going 40 km/h.

50 km/h signage will produce drivers going 60 km/h plus.

Drivers exiting a freeway may have the perception that they are travelling slower than they actually are after going 100 km/h.

There are numerous studies validating that higher driving speeds reduce response time. Therefore the possibility of a child being hit or killed increases based on the vehicle speed. This is fact.

By not acting to protect vulnerable school children the elected officials are in my opinion negligent and therefore responsible should an accident occur where a vehicle is travelling at 50 km/h. A “wait & see” attitude is unacceptable.

I have all my correspondence should there be an accident/fatality. We have already had two accidents on 216 and the interchange is not open. Cases in point: a family dog hit and killed by a truck, a little girl almost struck by a car when she tried to cross 216th on her bike. (Fortunately she was not hurt, just shaken but there was a car accident as a result.)

One has to ask, does it take the death of a child to have a 30 km/h speed zone created?

Children before cars… keep our community safe. Protect the children before it is too late.

Linda Nash

Langley

LangleyTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Friendly Canadians, eh?

Just Posted

In-class instruction to begin Sept. 14 for Langley students with possible quarter system

Langley School District shares preview of restart plan, with full update expected on Aug. 26

Two men in hospital after ‘aggravated assault’ in Port Kells

Police still investigating if any weapons were involved in the incident on the Surrey/Langley border

Langley MLA part of budget consultation

Despite COVID-19, budget consultations saw highest public participation rate in a decade

Paz Fuels to celebrate 25th anniversary Saturday with free car washes

Families from Abbotsford and Aldergrove are invited to come and enjoy an… Continue reading

Township of Langley firefighters put out house fire in Walnut Grove neighbourhood Thursday night

Witness on scene said heavy smoke and flames came from the garage of a two-storey house

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

PHOTOS: Waterfront cleanup aims to remove ‘yuckies’ from South Surrey beach

Volunteers find discarded cigarette butts, beach toys, bottle caps and more

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

‘Save the PNE!’: CEO, labour union call on new feds to offer COVID relief

The PNE is Canada’s only national fair that’s ineligble for federal funds

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

Most Read