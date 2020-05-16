LETTER: The pawsitive tale of Mary the cat

Dear Editor,

I am writing to you all, to tell you my story and to ask you to help the cat shelter that rescued me.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the shelter has had a bit of a cash flow crunch.

Its expenses go on, as they have over 80 cats to care for; but sadly the monies coming in has slowed.

Fundraising has had to stop its normal endeavors and now an online raffle is being held in the hopes of raising some money.

I understand you can win a cruise (no expiry, so you can use next year) a T.V., or a trip to the Okanagan Wine Festival in October.

I understand it is easy to get a ticket, by going online to the C.A.R.E.S. website and follow the simply instructions, you can use your visa or master charge on the safe CanadaHelps site.

Or, you can contact my buddy, Carol at info@carescatshelter.com

Now to the good stuff; my story.

I was born a year ago. I was surrendered to a shelter that was overloaded and I was scheduled for euthanize to make room for others.

Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter Society, a no kill shelter in Langley (C.A.R.E.S.) had space and took me and 15 others on the euthanize list.

I was spayed, given shots, and put on a plane for my journey to the shelter ran by C.A.R.E.S.

Some nice volunteers transported me from the plane to the shelter, a very strange day for me and very scary as I had never been on a plane.

I got comfortable at the shelter; good food, care and even people to come and visit and pet me.

The adoption team was busy getting me and the other 15 kitties ready for the adoption process.

C.A.R.E.S. goal is to help the stray and unwanted cats find a forever home.

I got adopted, but it did not work, and I was returned.

So, the adoption ladies, found me another home. This worked a bit better, but, the cat that lived in the home, did not like me, and I was being bullied, so the humans returned me.

Again, the adoption team–who never give up,–found a new person; the lady lived alone, had no other pets and wanted a friend.

A role I knew I could do.

Maxine came to the shelter, and it was love at first sight.

So, here we go again. I was a bit afraid at first, and hid in the pillows on her bed. It has now been a week and we are doing well. Maxine treats me with kindness; I get the best food and lots of pats and attention. Maxine likes when I sit on her lap and we watch T.V.

My new name is Minou, which is French for kitty.

So, I must say that my first year has been interesting, but I hope I have now found my forever place with the lovely Maxine.

READ MORE: BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CatsLangley