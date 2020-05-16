LETTER: The pawsitive tale of Mary the cat

Local feline shares story of adoption through C.A.R.E.S. in Langley

Dear Editor,

I am writing to you all, to tell you my story and to ask you to help the cat shelter that rescued me.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the shelter has had a bit of a cash flow crunch.

Its expenses go on, as they have over 80 cats to care for; but sadly the monies coming in has slowed.

Fundraising has had to stop its normal endeavors and now an online raffle is being held in the hopes of raising some money.

I understand you can win a cruise (no expiry, so you can use next year) a T.V., or a trip to the Okanagan Wine Festival in October.

I understand it is easy to get a ticket, by going online to the C.A.R.E.S. website and follow the simply instructions, you can use your visa or master charge on the safe CanadaHelps site.

Or, you can contact my buddy, Carol at info@carescatshelter.com

Now to the good stuff; my story.

I was born a year ago. I was surrendered to a shelter that was overloaded and I was scheduled for euthanize to make room for others.

Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter Society, a no kill shelter in Langley (C.A.R.E.S.) had space and took me and 15 others on the euthanize list.

I was spayed, given shots, and put on a plane for my journey to the shelter ran by C.A.R.E.S.

Some nice volunteers transported me from the plane to the shelter, a very strange day for me and very scary as I had never been on a plane.

I got comfortable at the shelter; good food, care and even people to come and visit and pet me.

The adoption team was busy getting me and the other 15 kitties ready for the adoption process.

C.A.R.E.S. goal is to help the stray and unwanted cats find a forever home.

I got adopted, but it did not work, and I was returned.

So, the adoption ladies, found me another home. This worked a bit better, but, the cat that lived in the home, did not like me, and I was being bullied, so the humans returned me.

Again, the adoption team–who never give up,–found a new person; the lady lived alone, had no other pets and wanted a friend.

A role I knew I could do.

Maxine came to the shelter, and it was love at first sight.

So, here we go again. I was a bit afraid at first, and hid in the pillows on her bed. It has now been a week and we are doing well. Maxine treats me with kindness; I get the best food and lots of pats and attention. Maxine likes when I sit on her lap and we watch T.V.

My new name is Minou, which is French for kitty.

So, I must say that my first year has been interesting, but I hope I have now found my forever place with the lovely Maxine.

READ MORE: BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CatsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: MP should reconsider gun stance

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Six staff and one patient have tested positive for virus

LETTER: The pawsitive tale of Mary the cat

Local feline shares story of adoption through C.A.R.E.S. in Langley

Langley Summerset music festival to be Canada’s first drive-in benefit concert

A socially distant concert series August 28 to 30 will see proceeds go to struggling B.C. musicians

Langley School District recreation facilities now open, with exception of playgrounds

The district announced the news on Friday, following Langley City and Township reopening facilities

Fort Langley National Historic Site remains closed for long weekend

Suspensions of all Parks Canada services and facilities to remain in affect until June 1

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Of those battling the virus, 49 are in hospital

BC Conservation Officers to patrol recreation sites over long weekend

COs will be monitoring sites for compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and day-use-only rule

Fraser Valley trainer brings ‘San Juasn’t’ half marathon to her team after race cancelled in U.S.

It was a full half-marathon experience for just four runners with spectators, noise-makers and more

Man jumps into parked vehicle with people inside, chokes puppy: New Westminster police

The puppy, named Luna, is recovering from its injuries

‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: B.C. author wins prize for book on sexism in military school

Kate Armstrong’s debut book The Stone Frigate has been shortlisted for a national writing award

Abbotsford care facility’s communication questioned after ‘beloved grandpas’ die of COVID-19

Raghbir Singh Dosanjh and Ronald Young died in April after stays in Worthington Pavilion’s rehab unit

B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

Most Read