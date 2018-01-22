LETTER: Thieves plague parkland parking lots

“I had heard that there were numerous break-ins in the parking lot”

Editor:

I was on my way to take the dog for a walk at the park across from the Aldergrove dump the other day. I had heard that there were numerous break-ins in the parking lot but I had no problems in past visits.

When I arrived I was going to park beside a grey SUV, but noticed the window had been smashed in. There was this elderly woman coming from the park, it was her SUV, and she told me this was the second time in six months her car had the window smashed in. Another $300 to fix she said, also she didn’t keep anything of value in the car and the crooks got nothing.

It is a nice park but if you worry about break-ins what’s the sense of going to these nice parks?

Is there maybe a way the city can put up cameras at the gates, at least it will help catch the crooks who are looking for a cheap score. I will not, and others should not, go there until the city does something so we can enjoy our walks.

Allan Ilcisin

