March 12 was a historic night for Aldergrove. The Janda Group showed the community their plans for revitalization of the 272 Street mall. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

LETTER: Show your support for shared parkade in Aldergrove Town Centre

Aldergrove Community Association implores locals to support the Janda’s town centre proposal.

Dear Editor,

An open letter to the mayor and councillors of the Township of Langley:

The Aldergrove Community Association surveyed residents in the community in February 2018, asking residents what they thought needed changing and what they would like to remain the same. Almost every survey response wanted the business part of town revitalized, especially the 272 Street mall.

During the 2018 election campaign Councillor Woodward stated that he would work toward the revitalization of downtown Aldergrove and has been good to his word.

In December, Woodward put forward a motion asking for parking requirements to be lowered in Aldergrove to allow business owners on small lots to use more of their property for business and less for parking. He also asked the Township to slightly raise amenity charges to developers in other parts of the Township in order to gain some monies to help with the revitalization of downtown Aldergrove.

Last night, (Mar. 12) was a historic night for Aldergrove. The Janda Group showed the community their plans for revitalization of the 272 Street mall which is now to be known as the “Aldergrove Town Centre.” There were crowds in attendance which showed how much Aldergrove cares for their town and want it to be improved.

FULL PROPOSAL: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

Phase One shows a shared parkade to be used by all of the downtown core. The Janda’s have donated the space which fits between an underground parking lot and six floors of residential. They are asking the Township to pay for the building of the parkade section. This is an ideal situation.

The Township does not need to acquire land for a shared parking facility they only need to pay for the construction. Other businesses in the downtown will benefit from this since they would not need to use as much land for supplying parking which could make a small business more viable.

The Aldergrove Core Plan, which was passed in 2010, encouraged a walkable design for downtown Aldergrove. Approving this shared parkade will help to bring Aldergrove’s revitalization closer. Langley Township mayor and council please provide the funding for this parkade to help with the revitalization of downtown Aldergrove.

Dianne Kask, Andrew Sigalet, Pam Alzona and Cashmere RoderAldergrove Community Association

