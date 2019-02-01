Bertie the wonder dog (Abbotsford News files)

5 to start your day

A small Abbotsford dog survives 11 days in the wild, Coquitlam hospital hit with six-figure fine and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Feb. 1.

1. Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing a man

We are learning more about 35-year-old Daon Gordon Glasgow, the key suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at a Surrey SkyTrain station. See more >

2. Colony Farms hospital hit with largest WorkSafeBC penalty in history

The administrative penalty: $646,304.88. See more >

3. Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on Sumas Mountain

He’s fluffly, snugly and lovable, but this 10-month-old Coton De Tulear is also a wilderness warrior. See more >

4. WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The wrestler-turned-actor is believed to be in the Lower Mainland to film a new comedy about wildfire firefighters. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

This Fashion Friday with Canadian stylist Kim XO, is all about getting out the door quick and looking great. See more >

Just Posted

Aldergrove dancer to tour with Ariana Grande

Former Kick It Up A Notch dancer, Mao Kawakami, will perform with the star on her next world tour.

Vancouver Zoo to celebrate Chinese Year of the Pig

The Zoo is celebrating the Year of the Pig with a showcase of four spunky, red river hogs.

Giants Byram named WHL player of the month

Byram racked up an impressive tally during a Giants winning streak in January.

Relay for Life rebrands, merges Surrey, Langley events

The annual Canadian Cancer Society event will see some changes this year.

WATCH: Life-long friendship formed at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley

‘Big’ sister Lee-Anne Kelleher and ‘Little’ sister Emma Raithby met through the program two years ago.

Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu admitted he caused the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Gas prices rise 3 cents a litre in Lower Mainland

Analyst Dan McTeague says prices will get much higher come April

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Whitecaps sign Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri

The 21-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer squad

Seven Vancouver cops cleared in 2016 fatal shooting of robbery suspect

Officers shot a man nine times after he stole a rifle from a Canadian Tire

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

