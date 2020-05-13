Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients
Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
This week’s at-home workout focuses on the core and stretching
The careful re-opening is to take place after the Victoria Day weekend
Aiden Fowler, a 17-year-old Grade 1 piper, placed six out of 31 in a world event
Dominion command released $3M in funds from its national reserves to help volunteer-run branches
Kailey Randle is offering the neighbourhood a means to cope, with messages painted on rocks
Warning comes ahead of May long weekend
New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism
Extra policing, bylaw officers mulled in light of COVID-19 infractions over Mother’s Day weekend
Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks
Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic
The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members
Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs
Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work
Crews were on scene for several hours Tuesday night after an accident sheered off a power pole
KPU, UBC, BCIT and Douglas College nursing students form COVID response team
COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet
Kailey Randle is offering the neighbourhood a means to cope, with messages painted on rocks
Police investigation is in its early stages
‘Somehow, in some way, we are going to give Doug the celebration he deserves’
The careful re-opening is to take place after the Victoria Day weekend