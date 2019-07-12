Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Summer is finally here and this Fashion Friday is all about the five fashion essentials you need this season.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet lists these must-have items that you need in your wardrobe this summer.

Starting off with a silk blouse that is quintessential to a wardrobe for any time of year not just during the summer.

Kim says silk actually has a moisture wicking property that is anti-bacterial, keeping you cool during the hot humid months and warm in the winter.

The blouse Kim highlights have concealed buttons, which dresses up the shirt a little bit more, and is available for under $100.

Watch the video to find out what other essentials are a must have this summer.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founding family of the Peninsula

Just Posted

Screaming man wielding axe in Langley a possible false alarm

An extensive search failed to turn up anyone running around on Walnut Grove trails

UPDATE: Shots ring out in Langley residential neighbourhood

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

Colossus Langley screens anti-abortion film

Theatre one of two B.C. Cineplex locations showing ‘Unplanned’ this weekend

Langley elementary summer school closed after false alarm gas leak

Summer school will be back in session on Friday

Langley pickleball tourney hits fundraising target

The players raised about $4,000 for Douglas Park Community Elementary

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Police seek witnesses after crash in Newton, in the 6300-block of 128th Street

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

Hot food, BBQs, banned in B.C. park as momma bear sniffs out picnics

All hot food and any type of cooking or barbecuing is banned in Coquitlam’s Mundy Park

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Most Read