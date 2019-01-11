Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

It’s a new year and a new Friday, and this week Kim XO Appelt, is all about dressing for your beach vacation.

If you have plans to get away to a sunny destination this winter, you’ll need a specific wardrobe for your holiday.

This episode comes as Kim is currently on a beach in Maui and so she is sharing her tips she used to pack for her trip.

More than a year ago Kim let us in on one of her favourite fashion subjects and that video garnered more than 180,000 views on YouTube. Now, she is back with even more insight on what to wear when you’re travelling.

From a cover up, to a beach bag, to -of course bathing – suits, Kim will make sure you have all the essentials packed for some fun in the sun.

Watch below for inspiration on how to look your best on the beach this season.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: What to wear when travelling

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Catching Light, The Season To Shine

Just Posted

Kodiaks claw Panthers 3-2

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team defeats Port Moody Panthers

Dog adoption event in Langley this weekend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is bringing 70 dogs to a Langley adoption event Jan. 11-13.

Two arrested and 548 doses of meth seized in South Surrey

Investigation ongoing following Jan. 6 incident at Grandview Corners business

Guide dog CEO offers Langley airpark staff training

A guide dog training organization reached out to a Langley business after a service dog incident.

VIDEO: Theo the 800-pound pig will soon be living high on the hog

An 800-pound rescued Langley pig, named Theodore, is off to a livestock sanctuary on the Island.

VIDEO: Deal reached in northern B.C. pipeline impasse

Hereditary chiefs of the Wetsuweten First Nation say they’ve reached a deal with RCMP

Panik tallies OT winner as Coyotes beat Canucks 4-3

Vancouver drops first game of lengthy homestand

B.C. man sentenced to 34 months in jail after video recording sex with 14-year-old

John Adam James Landry, 31, of Parksville, entered guilty pleas in Nanaimo provincial court

Delta police officer completes 12-hour swim-a-thon fundraiser

DPD Const. Kelly Seib was raising funds for a young North Delta woman’s brain cancer treatment

B.C. golfer Svensson has career day to lead Sony Open

PGA Tour rookie from Surrey fires sizzling first-round 61

Crown, defence spar over if B.C. child killer should get escorted outings

Allan Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for the killing of his three kids in Merritt in 2008

Therapy dog barred from Abbotsford grocery store

Local counsellor had brought her nine-year-old blind emotional support dog to Save On for two years

Chicken Run: Birds on the loose in B.C.

Vancouver Island fire department, RCMP corral more than 20 unruly birds

Health Canada to educate teens on health risks of vaping

Officials have long cautioned that nicotine poses an elevated risk to youth

Most Read