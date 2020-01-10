Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday, celebrity stylist Kim XO wants to show you what clothing you need to ditch and what you need to buy this season.

If you’re interested in what clothing you should ditch and buy this year, check out Kim’s video below.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into runway chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: How to clean out your closet

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The panoramas of artist Danny Singer

Just Posted

WEATHER: Snowfall, wind warning in effect for Langley

Langley School District 35 schools open Friday

Aldergrove Kodiaks top three wins with a hat trick

Rookie Carson Preston rings in a new year with a new achievement

Irate man threw garbage can and other Langley RCMP files

The police have released surveillance photos to try and apprehend people for various crimes

Langley home to new life-size sex doll rental company

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

BREAKING: Langley mayor’s wife loses battle with cancer

Debbie Froese passed away in hospital early Thursday morning, at the age of 66

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Community gathers to commemorate life of UVic student, others lost to Iran plane crash

An informal memorial was held at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening

Canucks stumble again in Florida, fall 5-2 to Panthers

Loss follows 9-2 shellacking against Tampa Bay

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in December

Analysts on average had expected an annual rate of 210,000 for December

Store owner hugs, invites Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to dinner during Sidney shopping trip

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

‘People are in shock’: Iran plane crash will reverberate across Canada, B.C. prof says

Death toll includes 63 Canadians, 11 of them British Columbians

B.C. judge grants bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Most Read