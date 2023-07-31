In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi in the city of Burbank, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Burbank Police said the officers were responding to a sighting of the bear in the area when they found it enjoying a short dip at the residence in the city’s Paseo Redondo block. The bear afterward climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday. (Burbank Police Department via AP)

In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi

With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip.

Even for a bear.

Police in the city of Burbank responded to a report of a bear sighting in a residential neighborhood and found the animal sitting in a Jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

After a short dip, the bear climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday.

Police released a video of the animal in the neighborhood, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Los Angeles and near the Verdugo Mountains.

The Burbank police have issued warnings for residents to avoid bears and to keep all garbage and food locked up to discourage bears from coming to their residences.

