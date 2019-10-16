Stylist Kim XO, host of Fashion Fridays on Black Press Media, appears on Cityline on CityTV in Toronto with host Tracy Moore. (Submitted)

Kim XO, host of Fashion Fridays on Black Press Media, is coming to H&M

Kim Appelt is coming to Vancouver to help you style H&M’s new knitwear for fall

Black Press Media’s fashionista, Kim XO, is coming to Vancouver this week.

Kim Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists and the host of Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Media, is hosting a “Knitwear Masterclass” at the H&M store at Pacific Centre on Thursday, Oct. 17.

“I’ll be using my fashion expertise to show how to dress warm this fall in all the great H&M pieces and not look like a marshmallow,” says Appelt, who lives in Kelowna.

“I’ll be giving tips and tricks for dressing your body type, helping you pick out the best pieces, and answering your style questions!”

A resident style expert on CityTV’s “Cityline” in Toronto, Appelt’s clients range from athletes and musicians to models and celebrities hitting the red carpet. She contributes to Daily Hive and BC Living, and works with brands like Aritzia, Nordstrom, Stuart Weitzman, BCBG Maxaria and Simons.

To attend, download the H&M app for iOS or Android, sign up to become a loyalty member, and look for the in-store event, “Knitwear Masterclass.” Time slots are at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Building inspiration comes from literary heroes

Just Posted

10 Questions: Langley-Aldergrove canidates answer

See how six candidates responded to our questions this election

Report of gun causes police scramble in Langley

Police are still investigating a possible robbery

Conservatives alone on lack of TransLink funding pledge

The TransLink Mayors’ Council voting guide outlines party promises on transit funding

Fort Langley foodies sip and sample to help hungry students

Langley School District Foundation and Sunrise Rotary raised $5,100 for Starfish backpack program

Extradition latest chapter in long legal saga for Langley developer

Local would-be condo buyers hope an RCMP investigation continues

VIDEO: B.C. man’s yard comes alive with grizzlies at night

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Three men charged in plot to kill ‘well known’ Vancouver drug trafficker

Police said fight was between rival gang members

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Most Read