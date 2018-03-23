Langley ‘gardenpreneur’ to speak at seedy event

Shelley Levis will do a presentation on countertop gardens at Seedy Saturday. Supplied photo

The Historic Stewart Farm is celebrating the arrival of Spring with a garden-inspired event.

On April 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the farm will be bustling with aspiring green thumbs and avid seed savers for ‘Seedy Saturday’ — a celebration of heirloom and endangered plant varieties.

“Seedy Saturday at the farm is one of our most anticipated events,” said Jerrilin Spence, curator at the site.

“This is when our farm’s gardeners open up their treasury of flower, vegetable and herb seeds saved from the Stewart Farm’s heirloom gardens, some dating back to 1890!”

Seeds will be for sale and people are invited to bring their own seeds to exchange.

Once again, local vendors will be on site selling seeds and plants and offering tips, including many new vendors setting up at the farm for the first time this year. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about mason bees with volunteer Roger Phillips. He will be showcasing the mason bee cocoons and answering questions about their importance to the heritage orchard at Historic Stewart Farm.

“More than just a seed and plant sale, Seedy Saturday offers gardeners the opportunity to trade seeds and information with other seed savers and master gardeners to encourage the growth of rare plant varieties,” added Spence.

All varieties grown in the Stewart Farm gardens are considered heirlooms — non-GMO varieties that have been grown for at least 100 years.

At 12:30 p.m., head to Stewart Hall for a countertop gardening presentation from Langley ‘gardenpreneur,’ Shelley Levis of Sow & Dipity.

The local blogger and author of the newly released book Countertop Gardens, will explore innovative devices currently available on the market that are designed for small indoor gardening spaces.

“In addition to reviewing various commercially available products, I’ll be showing some simple DIY projects to inspire people to rethink how they can use one square foot or less of countertop space to grow food indoors,” said Levis.

Since the family friendly event happens to follow National Tartan Day, the farm is celebrating with Scottish-themed crafts, goodies and activities for the kids in the farmhouse and at Stewart Hall.

Visitors may also enjoy guided tours of the 1890s farmhouse and sample treats baked in the woodstove.

Historic Stewart Farm is located at 13723 Crescent Road in South Surrey and entrance is free. For more information, call 604-592-6956 or visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm.

Seedy Saturday returns April 7. Supplied photo by Jannette Maedel