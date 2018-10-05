Onboard and Offshore with Nautical Fashion

On Lindsay: Seafoam dress ($415) by Frascara and Chunky Green Necklace ($99) by Lucy the First from Barbara’s Boutique. On Ollie: Men’s Mint Linen Shirt ($65) by Lorenzini from House of Lily Koi; khaki “Chino” pants ($159) by Hattric from W&J Wilson. Lia Crowe Photography

– Story and photography by Lia Crowe

– Styling by Shai Thompson

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Climb aboard the Desiderata and set sail for the endless horizon in perfect Sidney style! Nothing says Ahoy! quite like navy blue stripes and splashes of nautical red. Get swept up in the fantasy of the ocean with washes of seaweed and mermaid greens. Explore Sidney’s nautical playground and be reminded that we live in quite possibly the best place on Earth!

Kylie Trouser ($58) by Dr. Denim Jeans Makers, red and pink patent belt ($28) by Cynthia Rowley from House of Lily Koi; white and black striped top ($240) by Marc Cain from W&J Wilson; vegan travel bag ($185) by Matt & Nat, navy floral scarf ($38) by FRAAS, bronze sunglasses ($240) by Toms and “Valencia Cross” blue wedge ($100) by Sperry, all from Waterlily Shoes, Bags & Accessories.

On Lindsay: Red top ($129) by Armed Angels from W&J Wilson, navy pleated shorts ($38) by Kristie & Owen and Invicta Rose Gold Watch ($78) by Invicta from House of Lily Koi; navy, paisley sash ($45) by FRAAS and bronze sunglasses ($240) by Toms from Waterlily Shoes, Bags & Accessories. On Ollie: Red pullover ($419) by Saint James from W&J Wilson; T-shirt and shorts are model’s own.

On Lindsay: Black cut-out, one piece by Seafolly ($128) from House of Lily Koi; printed scarf by Betty & Co. ($49) from W&J Wilson; “Rossio” black sunglasses ($98) by Toms from Waterlily Shoes, Bags & Accessories. On Ollie: Khaki “Chino” pants ($159) by Hattric from W&J Wilson. T-shirt is model’s own.

Models Lindsay Kryczka and Ollie Nott

Makeup and hair by Jen Clark

Photographed on location on the beautiful Desiderata sailboat in Haro Strait.

A huge thank you to skipper and host Darren Corbett Tomlin and crew for an incredible shoot.

Contact sidneysailing.com to book your own sailing cruise.

Clothes and accessories from W&J Wilson, Waterlily Shoes, Bags & Accessories, Barbara’s Boutique, House of Lily Koi