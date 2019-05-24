Play Estate Winery executive chef Bill Myra cooks with wine

Fusing food and wine with spectacular lake views

  • May. 24, 2019 7:00 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Angela Cowan Photography by Darren Hull

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Play Estate Winery in Penticton fuses expertly crafted wines with amazing food and spectacular lake views for a unique dining experience. We asked Play Bistro’s Executive Chef Bill Myra a few questions about cooking with wine.

You have a new menu at Play Winery. What is your philosophy behind it?

“I just wanted to give our clients good food at a reasonable price. All the old classics with just a little twist on them.”

You’ve incorporated Play Winery vintages into several of your menu items. Can you describe a few of them?

“Well, the beet salad for one. I started with a balsamic gastrique and then infused a red wine reduction. It adds a sweet and sour flavour. Most of my salad dressings incorporate wine with gastriques — that’s kind of a classic spin on things. And for the scallops, I use a red wine reduction — our Play red wine, the Dramatic — incorporated with a brown butter, and it plays on the meatiness of the scallop and brightens all the natural flavours. Also, in the Quinoa Prawn Salad, I use a white balsamic gastrique and a white wine reduction, and then six whole kiwis and olive oil. Nobody does a kiwi dressing, and it’s an underutilized fruit. It offers a nice tanginess and pairs well with the prawns.”

Are there certain types of wine that are best for use in cooking? Are there some that aren’t?

“The wine that I like to drink is the one I like to cook with. You don’t want something that’s bitter or too sour to cook with, because it’ll change the flavour of your food. Once it reduces down, all you’re doing is enhancing all that flavour. I would use what you like to drink.”

Where would you use white wine and where would you use red?

“Usually you pair your whites with chicken or fish and the reds with red meat or bolder flavours, but you can think outside the box. Look at my scallop dish. You don’t always have to be safe. If you’re looking for acidity, you’re going to pair it with fish. Your full-bodied wines go well with more fall foods, comfort foods, like stroganoff or braised short ribs.”

Are there any rules when it comes to cooking with wine?

“Just have fun! And don’t reduce it too much. You want to bring it to a syrup. Don’t burn your wine, because then it will be quite bitter. Or you can use wine in a pan and start to deglaze it. You want to cook the alcohol out; you just want the flavour of the grape.”

Wash the beets, then rub with olive oil, salt and pepper. Braise until they’re fork tender. Cool, peel and thinly slice. Place balsamic vinegar in a pan on medium-high heat and reduce at a slow boil, adding honey as it nears a syrup consistency (this makes it a “gastrique”). In a separate pan, reduce the wine until it also reaches a syrup consistency, stirring occasionally and being careful not to burn it. Mix half the gastrique and half the wine reduction together, and marinate the beet slices in the refrigerator for 24-48 hours. Reserve the other halves of the mixtures.

When ready to assemble the salad, arrange the beet slices on a plate. Top with a selection of your favourite salad greens, crumbled goat cheese, caramelized onions, fresh tomatoes and radishes. Take the remaining halves of the gastrique and wine reductions, mix together, and whisk with the cup of olive oil. Drizzle over the salad, and add salt and pepper to taste.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Snap a one of a kind picture of wildlife and enter to win a trip to Yukon
Next story
Fashion Fridays: What to remove from your closet

Just Posted

Langley Home Expo shows off home and yard improvements

The annual event is being held in Brookswood at the George Preston Rec Centre

Winner announced in Langley Total Makeover Contest

Cheri McBride thanked friends and family for supporting her

LETTER: Langley cycling lanes sparse and treacherous

Bike to School and Bike to Work week is taking place May 27-31

Public invited to Alzheimer walk in Langley

A Langley seniors complex and a North Langley business group have teamed… Continue reading

OPP looking for suspect after Best Buy credit-card fraud in Surrey

Ontario Provincial Police believe suspect has links to Surrey and Langley

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Burnaby facility to dispose of 1,500 tonnes of Canada’s trash from Philippines

All 103 containers will be disposed of properly within Canada before the end of the summer

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Man wants guilty plea revoked in 2012 collision in Abbotsford that killed Chilliwack woman

Michael Larocque was charged in relation to crash that killed Eileen Kleinfelder

High-risk sex offender released into Surrey

Earon Wayne Giles, a Newton “tag-team rapist,” was released from prison Friday and is now living in Surrey

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

UPDATE: Vancouver man dies after crash between motorcycle, transport truck

Police believe speed was a factor in Thursday collision

Trial slated to start Monday for accused killer of Abbotsford cop

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Const. John Davidson

Most Read