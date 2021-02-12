Photos courtesy Scandinave Spa and Tourism Whistler

Soaking in the senses

Outdoor spa adds to Whistler travel experience

  • Feb. 12, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Susan Lundy Photos courtesy Scandinave Spa and Tourism Whistler

Each of my fives sense comes to life as I move between warm, cold and relax cycles at the outdoor Scandinave Spa in Whistler.

Sitting in the hot pool, I feel the brush of breeze on my face and hear a gentle whistle of wind in the spruce trees above me. Moving indoors, and now relaxing on a cushiony recliner, I take in the beauty of lush foliage seen though floor-to-ceiling windows. And the moment after I run through an icy cold waterfall, my skin tingles with an electric-like buzz.

There’s the heat of a fire pit, the cosy embrace of a blanket, the sound of a running stream, the scent of essential oils and the sensation of steam and sweat lingering on my skin.

Most important—the experience of every sense is exaggerated due to the absolute and mandatory silence. People move between the various stations without a word. And I understand completely: silence is golden.

The Green Moustache Organic Cafe. Now completely satiated, we headed back to Whistler Village—and everything it has to offer.

Consistently ranked among the world’s top golf, biking and skiing resorts, Whistler is a year-round destination, located just 120 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Crystal Lodge. Our room was super spacious and comfortable, but the very best thing about this hotel might be its location right in the heart of the Village. In fact, the hotel’s slogan is:“At the centre of it all.”Within easy walking distance of the base of the mountain, shopping and restaurants, Crystal Lodge also offers a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness centre and several on-site retail and dining options.

As a winter playground, Whistler and adjoining Blackcomb mountains feature 8,171 acres of terrain and receive an average of 38.2 feet of snow annually. It’s definitely a place to revel in all of the senses — starting (or ending) with the Scandinave Spa experience. No reservations required, and baths are open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

This story originally appeared in SOAR, the inflight magazine for Pacific Coastal Airlines

Lifestyletravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow with the flow!

Just Posted

Heather Jenkins, owner of the 1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market at 102 – 20633 Fraser Hwy. in Langley City, unpacks some mussel. Jenkins has been a member of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce for 23 years. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
When the economy rebounds, so will the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, secretary-treasurer predicts

Memberships are down, but it’s not ‘worst-case’ scenario

The Langley chamber of commerce took part in a 1961 community parade. (Langley Advance Times files)
Organization always part of community

90th anniversary: History of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce traces back to 1931

Loblaw has reported employees at its Hakam’s Your Independent Grocer, located at 20678 Willoughby Centre Dr., presented positive for coronavirus. (Google)
Staff test positive for COVID-19 at Langley grocery store

Location not listed as site of public exposure by Fraser Health

At R.E. Mountain Secondary school in Langley, Kaylyn Williams, Brandon Chow, the Food Bank’s Jim Calamunce, and Julia Cotton held a socially-distant – and masked – cheque presentation (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
How a ‘pivot’ by R.E. Mountain Secondary School students paid off for 22 local families – and the food bank

When they couldn’t collect donations the usual way, they found another way

Langley Township firefighters doused a fire inside a home in the 24500-block of 21b Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 11. (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove and Murrayville firefighters douse fire inside Langley home

Assistant fire chief said the homeowner was very quick to notify 911, minimizing the damage

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Kristopher Teichrieb enters the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 23, 2018 (Kamloops This Week files)
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to beating Jessie Simpson on June 19, 2016

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Salmon farming exec says feds left B.C. industry on the hook with no safety net

“Quite possibly the most impactful, careless, reckless, thoughtless, decision that I have ever seen”

Memorial for Travis Selje on 64th Avenue in Cloverdale, west of 176th Street. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Forensic expert says accused’s car was doing 142 km/h in crash that killed Surrey teen

Expert said he could find no evidence of braking prior to impact

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In 2020, 8,497 properties were sold in the Victoria Real Estate Board region – a 17.1 per cent jump from 2019. (Unsplash)
Here’s how many months you would have to save up to buy a house in these B.C. cities

Best to start planning early, the National Bank of Canada has found

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

From bedrooms being too hot to too cold to blanket thieves, B.C. couples had their share of complaints according to a recent BC Hydro survey. (Pixabay photo)
Some B.C. couples admit to sleeping in separate rooms over temperature: survey

Even retreating under the covers can’t spare some B.C. couples from temperature issues

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

Most Read