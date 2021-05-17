Spring fashion in Tofino. Photography by Darren Hull

Spring Fashion on the beach in Tofino

Outdoor wear showcased at Vancouver Island’s Crystal Cove Beach Resort

  • May. 17, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Jen Evans + Lia Crowe

Spring is here! Boulevard celebrates with a family-bubble visit to the magical Crystal Cove Beach Resort near Tofino, dressed in some of the best Vancouver Island has to offer in outdoor wear made for life on the beach. There are wools to keep out the chill of the salt air, knits for cosy beach fires and colours that reflect the sea, the sand and the sun.

On Lia: Dress by Free People ($138) from Merchant Quarters General Store; sweater by Des Petits Hauts ($150) from Bagheera Boutique; recycled cashmere toque ($50) from Anian.

On Peter: Heavyweight Henley ($95) from ecologyst.

Two recycled wool “Scout” blankets ($95 ea) from Anian.

On Djuna: Merino wool sweater ($345), the “Fisherman” toque ($95) and “The Merino Jogger” pants ($165), all from from ecologyst.

On Corbin: Yellow anorak ($325) from ecologyst.

The “Painters” coat ($165) and “The Sunday Flannel” ($135) from Anian.

On Lia: “The Fisherman Sweater” ($395) from ecologyst.

On Peter: “The Fisherman Sweater” ($395) from ecologyst.

On Lia: “The Modern Melton” shirt ($189) from Anian.

On Djuna: “Painters” coat ($165) from Anian.

On Simone: Merino wool sweater ($345) from ecologyst.

On Corbin: “Ridgefield” flannel by Marmot ($140) from Merchant Quarters General Store.

On Peter: “The Puffy Jacket” ($445) from ecologyst.

Makeup by Jenny McKinney

Models: Lia Crowe, Peter Zambri, Corbin Jones,

Djuna Nagasaki and Simone Nagasaki.

Photographed on location at Crystal Cove Beach Resort.

Photography by Darren Hull.

A huge thank you for hosting our team!

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Most Read