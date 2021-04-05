Erin Cebula. Photography by Darren Hull

Telling Their Stories

Erin Cebula relishes her role as BC Children’s Hospital Lottery spokesperson

  • Apr. 5, 2021 10:00 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Angela Cowan Photography by Darren Hull

 Long a familiar face in Canadian broadcasting, Erin Cebula is as ebullient and genuine in a one-on-one conversation as she is when the cameras are rolling.

Chatting just after doing some voiceover work for the latest BC Children’s Hospital Lottery, she’s energized and excited about the upcoming campaign.

“It’s always the way I start the year, and I look forward to it,” Erin says. “I feel really grateful to have this job. To be with the team and be doing something that’s positive. People need something to get excited about and to get behind. If you’re helping someone else, it always helps you feel better about your own situation.”

After a year of living within the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s perhaps never been truer. And Erin is definitely one for grabbing every opportunity for joy that she can.

She’s a regular contributor to DRIFT magazine—finding hidden getaways around the world—as well as an advocate for a number of organizations that help those in need and put positivity out into the world, including World Vision, the BCSPCA and 2016’s BeYou empowerment campaign for young women.

Her background includes more than 20 years of being on camera, in just about every facet.

She started out learning the technical side of things at BCIT, where she graduated with a diploma in TV broadcasting before landing the arts/entertainment reporter spot at Global BC in 2000, a role she held for 16 years.

Erin also hosted Vancouver talk show Urban Rush, HGTV’s Makeover Wish, and Entertainment Canada, where she covered the gamut of award shows, including the Oscars.

She’s interviewed actors and musicians all the way across the A-list, travelled to dozens of spots around the world, had a cameo in a Michael Bublé music video, and even eaten a scorpion while filming a national network special for Survivor.

“I’m experience-driven; I’m like a junkie for new stuff,” she explains with a laugh.

Erin, who is also co-owner and content creator for Vancouver-based boutique firm Blu Realty, got involved with the BC Children’s Hospital Lottery 12 years ago, and it was one of the best decisions she’s made.

“At the time I was working for ET Canada and for Global BC, and I really wanted to do something that gave back,” she says. “I was just really excited to do something that was helping people, but still using my television background.”

She adds: “I help tell the stories. It’s my job to get people excited about it and help them recognize what their ticket price is going toward. By buying a ticket, you have a really good chance of winning amazing prizes—potentially life-changing prizes—and you know that ticket purchase is going towards changing the life of a sick child and their family.

“My little nephew has been in and out of BC Children’s since he was born, and he’s three now,” she says, her voice softening. “And that’s just one of thousands of stories. Everybody in this province is in some way impacted or connected by the work they do.”

Wardrobe provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
When the world needs more beauty

Just Posted

Tristen Nielsen had the lone goal of the evening which came in round three of the shootout, producing a 1-0 shootout victory Sunday evening April 4, over the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops(Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record second shutout of the season

Only one player with Langley-based team scored, and that was all they needed

Players with the Langley Rebels Special Olympics basketball team spent four months of virtual training with Trinity Western University players and coaches (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Virtual training gets results for Langley Special Olympics team

Trinity Western University experiment in using video chat software rated a success by players and coaches

An artist’s rendering of the proposed garden centre in Walnut Grove. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Colossus Theatre site to get temporary garden centre

The Township okayed a temporary permit

Authors and Trinity Western University instructors (from left) Jan Lermitte, Monika Hilder, Robynne Healey and Holly Nelson said history has often overlooked women who made significant contributions (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trinity Western instructors look at how women have shaped history

Often, women who make a difference are overlooked

Laura Rosengren is one of three artists preparing a motherhood-based exhibition at the Fort Gallery later this month. This painting is entitled “Director.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trio of artists prepare to tackle motherhood in upcoming exhibit

Next exhibit for Fort Gallery, in the village of Fort Langley, is called Comforter

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Conservation officers use dogs trained to detect invasive zebra mussels on boats, and the skill comes in handy to check decorative aquarium moss balls that may be contaminated. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Boat checks next in battle to stop invasive zebra mussels

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Kootenay seniors fined $3,450 after failing to show proof of COVID test in day trip to U.S.

Police: Ticket is for violating section 58 of the Quarantine Act for the second offence

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 situation sends chill through NHL’s North Division

Vancouver’s situation brings home for the rest of Canada’s NHL clubs the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic

LTC nurse Limin Liu, right, takes a selfie as registered nurse Sasha Vartley, left, vaccinates her with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine selfies are the new social media trend, but also a reminder of unequal access

Experts say these selfies can encourage others to overcome their vaccine hesitancy

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

Most Read