Job Fair on Jan. 3

Hosted by Otter Co-op’s new liquor store, Liquor on 248th

Otter Co-op is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 3 for its new liquor store.

Otter Co-op’s new liquor store, Liquor on 248th, is looking for spirit, beer and wine enthusiasts to join their team.

They’ll be hosting a job fair at their Retail Centre, 3650 248th Street on Jan. 3 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Do you have a passion to learn about one of B.C.’s most evolving specialty industries?

Do you have a thirst for knowledge and are keen on developing your career?

Do you want to be a part of a different kind of company, truly local and a part of the community?

Come join the Valley’s premier liquor destination, and help Liquor on 248th create a true liquor experience, one guest at a time.

Applicants need to be 19+ years of age, and will be subject to a background check.

Forward your resume and cover letter to employment@otter-coop.com, or come see Liquor on 248th at the job fair on Jan. 3.

